Chilliwack trustee Barry Neufeld says he ‘must remain on the board’ to ‘protect impressionable children’

Amid growing pressure to resign, Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld says he “must” remain on the board in order to be the “lonely voice protecting impressionable children.”

In a statement, Neufeld says he believes children will be “confused and harmed”. He goes on to say that teaching gender identity is fluid will result in an increase of rapid onset gender dysphoria in at-risk children.

Neufeld says he is interested an invested in all students receiving an excellent education regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion or other group identities.

He adds he’s supportive of a diverse education system but notes he’s “simply taken issue with one facet” of the SOGI 1-2-3 curriculum.

Neufeld says he opposes the theory aspect of the LGBTQ curriculum, “the teaching of the theory, as if it was fact, that gender is fluid, that there are more than two genders, and that gender is not based in biology.”

He ends his statement saying it is his duty as trustee to speak up when the best interests of children “may be compromised.” Noting that he will continue in his role while exercising his constitutional freedom of expression.

The Chilliwack School Board, Chilliwack Teachers’ Association, and Chilliwack District Parents Advisory Council have all called for Neufeld to step aside, including B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming.

This was after Neufeld made a series of public comments against the province’s SOGI 123 curriculum, including comparing gender transition to child abuse.

