New justice appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Canada’s Justice Minister has appointed a new justice to the BC Supreme Court, but the province is still short judges.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould announced Jasvinder Bill Basran will take up one of the vacancies on the court.

Basran was the regional director general and senior general counsel with the Department of Justice.

The appointment helps fulfill a promise the federal Liberal government made to appoint more minorities, and helps fill a void on the bench in B.C.

But there is still a long way to go. Currently, there are 10 vacancies on the BC Supreme Court and two on the BC Court of Appeal.

Last year, the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver was forced to close family and civil chambers for a whole day in September due to a shortage of judges.