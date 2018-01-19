Skating rink violence could lead to vigilante retaliation

RCMP are warning against vigilante action in the wake of a violent skating rink dust-up in the Shuswap.

A report of people fighting brought police to the Farrells Field Community Park in Celista last weekend.

One of the three combatants was struck in the face by a skate and another hit by a hockey stick.

“Police are aware of comments posted on social media regarding this incident which infer possible action be taken against the participants by members of the public,” says Cpl Scott Linklater.

“Police would like to caution against any vigilante action taken in regards to this investigation or any other incident. Doing so hinders police investigations and will result in criminal charges against those committing further criminal acts.”

Linklater says altercation participants and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Officers are reviewing evidence and consulting with Crown Counsel to determine if charges will be laid.