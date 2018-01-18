Think twice before lighting a smoke on BC Ferries next week

As of Jan. 22, passengers won’t be allowed to smoke on BC Ferries.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the ban doesn’t just apply to cigarettes – e-cigarettes are also not allowed, meaning ‘vaping’ is also against the rules.

She says officials won’t be cracking down, though.

“It will be more of an education thing. If an employee sees a customer smoking, they will advise the customer that we are now a smoke-free environment, and they will ask them to put it out.”

“We just want people to know we’re offering a smoke-free environment, it’s for our health and wellness of our customers.”

That means no tickets or fines. The ban was announced last August, to reduce second-hand smoke exposure.