Lloyd Ferguson retains position as chair of Hamilton’s Police Services Board

Lloyd Ferguson will serve another term as chair of Hamilton’s Police Services Board.

The Ancaster councillor has been elected to the post for 2018, despite opposition from the Community Coalition Against Racism (CCAR).

READ MORE: Community Coalition Against Racism calls for election of new police board chair

Ferguson retained the post in a vote of 5-2 at Thursday afternoon’s board meeting.

CCAR sought a change of direction noting that Ferguson recently served a three-week suspension as chair, after breaching the board’s code of conduct in comments that he made last year on CHML.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police Services Board chair apologizes after reprimand

The coalition is also critical of his position on “carding” or street checks by police officers and for failing to address a lack of diversity on the board.

City-appointee Walt Juchniewicz also sought the position of chair during Thursday’s meeting saying he would “pay careful consideration to all voices.”

He also insisted that “the relationship between this board and the community, and our police service, should not be compromised in any manner” and “must be grounded in mutual respect, empathy and dedication to serving the safety of the citizens of Hamilton.”

READ MORE: Police services board member apologizes to Hamilton’s Polish community

Ferguson stressed the need for an “experienced hand” to guide the board through a series of pending challenges.

Those include approval of the 2018 budget, recruitment of a new deputy chief, labour negotiations and construction of an investigative services building.

Ferguson adds that questions also need to be asked about a spike in shootings in Hamilton. The number has jumped from seven in 2014 to 40 last year.