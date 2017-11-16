Police services board member apologizes to Hamilton’s Polish community

The Hamilton Police Services Board is looking to move on from a long-running controversy.

The board has declared a dispute between two of its members “closed”, almost a full year after Walt Juchniewicz took issue with fellow board member Madeleine Levy’s comment about Polish people’s role in Nazi concentration camps.

The decision to move forward follows a long-awaited verbal apology from Levy, who stated on Thursday afternoon that she is “truly, truly sorry” for hurting members of the Polish community.

Levy adds that she’d been waiting for the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) to finish its investigation before issuing her statement.

Over the past year, the dispute had become what Councillor Terry Whitehead describes as an “open wound” between the board and the city’s Polish community.

Hamilton Police Services Board members have agreed to take cultural competency training, as recommended by the OCPC.