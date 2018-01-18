Canada
January 18, 2018 12:48 pm

Keith Urban announces Edmonton stop on Graffiti U World Tour

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Keith Urban hits the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

Global News
Keith Urban will once again take to the stage at Rogers Place when he stops in Edmonton for the Graffiti U World Tour.

The country music legend will perform in Edmonton on Sept. 22. It’s one of eight Canadian stops on the tour, which will see Kelsea Ballerini as the opening act.

READ MORE: St. Albert teen performs at Keith Urban concert

Urban announced the tour and stops on his Facebook page Wednesday night. He asked fans from all cities on the tour to send in pictures on themselves holding a blank piece of paper. The tour cities and dates were then added. (Watch the video compilation at around the 27-minute mark of the video below).

Urban played Rogers Place in September 2016 in what was the new downtown arena’s first concert.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton comes alive with first official concert at Rogers Place

Here’s a list of the other Canadian dates.

  • Toronto – June 29 and 30
  • Ottawa – Sept. 14
  • London – Sept. 15
  • Winnipeg – Sept. 19
  • Saskatoon – Sept. 21
  • Edmonton – Sept. 22
  • Calgary – Sept. 23
  • Vancouver – Sept. 25

Watch below: Keith Urban appears on Global Montreal Morning News ahead of ripCORD World Tour

