Crime
January 18, 2018 12:18 pm

Who brings meth to court? Police charge Guelph man who allegedly did just that

By The Canadian Press

FILE: A photo of handcuffs

Getty Images / Daniel Allan
A A

Provincial police say a man is facing a drug charge after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to court.

They say officers providing security at a courthouse in Guelph, Ont., on Wednesday allegedly found the meth during a search.

READ MORE: Police investigate targeted home invasion in Guelph’s south end

A 44-year-old Guelph man is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesman says the man is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27, “hopefully without meth.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph court
Guelph crime
Guelph meth
Meth

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News