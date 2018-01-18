Two Crown attorneys appointed to focus on N.S. sexual assault prosecutions

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service has appointed two new Crown attorneys, who will focus on sexual assault prosecutions.

Danielle Fostey and Constance MacIsaac will also provide specialized training to other Crown attorneys in the province.

“The addition of these two specialized Crown attorneys will increase the overall effectiveness of sexual assault prosecutions across the province,” said Denise Smith, deputy director of public prosecutions in a news release.

READ: Nova Scotia now offering free legal advice for sexual assault survivors

Fostey and MacIsaac will conduct sexual violence cases themselves, as well as provide legal and strategic advice for other Crown attorneys who are preparing and presenting sexual assault cases.

The Public Prosecution Service says the pair will also work with legal, law enforcement and advocacy stakeholder groups.

The new Crown attorney hires complement the government’s sexual violence strategy, which was launched in 2015.

WATCH: Group sexual assaults more common than many believe: Halifax organization

Constance MacIsaac is from Port Hawksbury, N.S., and has experience working with gender-based violence. She has training and experience working with violent and sexual offending risk assessment tools, mental health first aid training, as well as crisis intervention training.

MacIsaac has worked with the Nova Scotia Transition House Association and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver.

WATCH: Horse therapy program in Nova Scotia giving support for sexual assault victims

Danielle Fostey is from St. Paul, Alberta and has undergone specific training focused on a trauma-informed approach.

She was the lead Crown attorney on domestic violence and worked with the Domestic Violence Assessment Team to support victims of domestic violence in the community and courtroom.

Fostey is active in her Métis community, and was the president of the Aboriginal Law Students Association while at Queen’s University.

Follow @NatashaPace