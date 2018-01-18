Disturbance
Man tasered, in custody after disturbance outside Tim Hortons in Winnipeg

A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he was causing a disturbance and in possession of a weapon outside a Tim Hortons Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

Police arrived at the coffee shop at 6:30 p.m. on Isabel Street and William Avenue.

The suspect did not cooperate with authorities and was tasered as a result.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident later Thursday morning.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

