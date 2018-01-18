MLHU says flu season is in full swing

Officials with the Middlesex London Health Unit say the flu season is well underway with a high number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the region.

They say an uptick in flu activity is typical for this time of the year, but the number of influenza-B cases is higher than expected.

Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13 there were 35 cases of influenza-A, 59 cases of influenza-B strain, and one case of both.

Officials say 49 people were hospitalized and three people died. In total, seven people have died since the beginning of September.

READ MORE: Middlesex-London Health Unit submits application for temporary overdose prevention site

Officials are advising people to get their seasonal flu shot and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

Coughing and sneezing into your arm as well as frequently washing your hands will also help to stop the spread of the virus.