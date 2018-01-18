Scott Thompson: Do we really have to tell people what they can put in their mouths?

Remember when you were a kid and used foul language, your parents or grandparents threatened to wash your mouth out with soap?

Now kids are doing that themselves.

Forget the Ice Bucket Challenge or even sniffing cinnamon, make way for the “Tide Pod Challenge” that is taking over social media.

This is when teens (or even adults) will pop a chewy soap pod, meant for the washer, into their mouths.

Once the packet is popped, the fun ensues, especially if it makes you sick.

You can’t write this crap!

Apparently, there is nothing better than watching someone with something in their mouth that isn’t supposed to be there.

Now that’s comedy.

There were warnings put out years ago for the colourful packets, as toddlers were consuming them accidentally thinking they were candy.

Unfortunately, there are many more reports of voluntary consumption by teens on YouTube than were ever hospitalized from accidental ingestion.

Teens are willing to chance sickness or injury just to get more hits or friends to their social media site.

At least the Ice Bucket Challenge was productive in raising funds for ALS.

What next — they’ll start spanking themselves?

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.

