Creek restoration work in Kelowna will cost millions of dollars
An Okanagan creek that overflowed during the spring flooding is getting an expensive make-over.
Channel restoration work begins Monday on Upper Vernon Creek on the northern outskirts of Kelowna.
“The work includes removing the existing damaged concrete flume, installing an impermeable liner along channel bottom, constructing fish-friendly instream structures, armouring the channel with rock to prevent erosion and re-establishing riparian vegetation,” states an advisory from the city.
The project cost is estimated at $5 million with 80 per cent of that coming from Emergency Management BC.
The work is expected to impact traffic on Jim Bailey Crescent and Bubna Road.
When the creek jumped its banks the water flooded a nearby residential area.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.