January 17, 2018 5:08 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 5:24 pm

Thursday will be Day 8 of Lac-Mégantic jury deliberations

By The Canadian Press

WATCH: Jurors deliberated on Wednesday for a seventh consecutive day at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster. After an impasse Tuesday, the trial judge asked the jury to try once more to reach a unanimous verdict.

Jurors in the Lac-Mégantic criminal negligence trial have completed Day 7 of their deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Unlike Tuesday, when they emerged with a letter telling the judge they were at an impasse, the jurors did not surface Wednesday.

The eight men and four women are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre.

The three are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

All three accused can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

