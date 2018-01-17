Ticket prices announced for Memorial Cup in Regina

The Regina Pats along with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced ticket packages for the 100th anniversary Mastercard Memorial Cup Championship.

Ticket packages will be made available to Pats season ticket holders on January 18, 2018.

“We’re thrilled to announce this ticket offering,” says Shaun Semple, president and CEO of the Brandt Group of Companies and chair of the Host Organizing Committee.

“Our plans for the Memorial Cup event will make the 100th anniversary edition unique in the history of the championship and we’re very proud that it all happens right here in Regina; Canada’s hockey capital!”

Ticket packages for the 10-day event will include eight guaranteed games, with season-ticket holder packages set at $695.00 for Centennial-level seating and $645.00 for Festival-level seating.

Pats season-ticket holders will enjoy exclusive ticket presale opportunity from January 18-26, but are not guaranteed their current seat for the 10-day event.

Tickets will be released to the general public on January 30. Non-season-ticket holders interested in reserving ticket packages can do so at www.mastercardmemorialcup.ca , starting January 19.

There will also be numerous entertainment opportunities available for fans during the event.

The Pats are anticipating strong demand for the tickets packages and are urging hockey fans to act quickly to avoid disappointment.