Kid Rock is headlining NHL All-Star Game, and hockey fans aren’t happy

Kid Rock will headline entertainment at the upcoming 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Fl. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

He will perform during the second intermission and his set will be televised as part of the game broadcast, the league announced on Jan. 16.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming days, but the choice of headlining entertainment left many NHL fans confused.

Opens up Twitter* The headline reads that Kid Rock is performing at the 2018 NHL All Star game…. pic.twitter.com/tw9jUH1dlA — Alex R. (@AlexTheGreatzz) January 17, 2018

Hey @NHL, did you actually discuss inviting Kid Rock to perform at the ASG or was it an intern error? — Jason Kay (@JKTHN) January 17, 2018

Nobody chooses #KidRock for their event; they settle for Kid Rock when they can't get anyone else for the money they're offering. #NHLAllStar — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) January 17, 2018

Kid rock to play the #NHLAllStar game…. every #Hockey fan right now… pic.twitter.com/d07L2y5ZHE — All Beard No Teeth (@ABNTHockey) January 17, 2018

NHL: Why don't any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport? Also NHL: Let's book Kid Rock to be the main entertainment for our biggest event of the year!! — Mike (@DeetoDC) January 17, 2018

NHL selected Kid Rock to do their ASG? pic.twitter.com/mUXEdUpqqQ — Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) January 17, 2018

I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018

Did the NHL get turned down by 10,000 more prominent musicians of was Kid Rock a first choice? Either way, amazing. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) January 16, 2018

And just when you thought the NHL couldn't get any whiter.. https://t.co/t8ynPfpFjm — Asher M. Roth (@TheAsherRoth) January 17, 2018

The NHL picking musical acts at their events. pic.twitter.com/5nTW9k0yS7 — Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo (@Brendan414) January 17, 2018

If SNL parodied the NHL All Star Game, the skit would have Kid Rock as the headlining act. https://t.co/0lHaREaz1d — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) January 17, 2018

The NHL looked at how much attention that college football got for having trendy, young, peak-popularity artist in Kendrick Lamar play the halftime show. So they decided to get… *squints eyes* Kid Rock. huh — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 17, 2018

Kid Rock’s appearance at the NHL All-Star Game will support his “American Rock n Roll Tour 2018” and new album Sweet Southern Sugar. His tour kicks off on Jan. 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., and will continue with 21 shows.

“Kid Rock remains at the centre of media attention in regards to his musical and personal ambitions, leaving his mark in a multitude of genres,” the NHL said in a press release.

Flo Rida will take the stage at the All-Star Skills competition prior to the game.

The all-star festivities will begin on Saturday, Jan. 27, with the skills competition, followed by the divisional battles the following day.