January 17, 2018 12:39 pm

Kid Rock is headlining NHL All-Star Game, and hockey fans aren’t happy

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Kid Rock presents an award onstage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kid Rock will headline entertainment at the upcoming 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Fl. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

He will perform during the second intermission and his set will be televised as part of the game broadcast, the league announced on Jan. 16.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming days, but the choice of headlining entertainment left many NHL fans confused.

Kid Rock’s appearance at the NHL All-Star Game will support his “American Rock n Roll Tour 2018” and new album Sweet Southern Sugar. His tour kicks off on Jan. 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., and will continue with 21 shows.

“Kid Rock remains at the centre of media attention in regards to his musical and personal ambitions, leaving his mark in a multitude of genres,” the NHL said in a press release.

Flo Rida will take the stage at the All-Star Skills competition prior to the game.

The all-star festivities will begin on Saturday, Jan. 27, with the skills competition, followed by the divisional battles the following day.

