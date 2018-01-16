Hamilton condo development moves forward on former Kresge’s, Delta Bingo site

A major development proposal for downtown Hamilton has cleared a big hurdle.

Hamilton’s planning committee is recommending approval of the zoning changes needed to allow for redevelopment of the former Kresge’s and Delta Bingo site between King and King William streets, near Hughson Street.

Two tower proposal for former Kresge's / bingo hall site at King and Hughson goes to Planning Committee Jan. 16 #hamont https://t.co/CfVJNSaIyr pic.twitter.com/GJVQeoMpx1 — Jason Thorne (@JasonThorne_RPP) January 12, 2018

If city council gives final approval next week, it will allow for a pair of 30-storey towers with a total of 525 residential units.

The condominiums will be built above a four-storey podium that will include more than 400 parking spaces for vehicles as well as bicycle parking.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says it’s an “LRT-inspired” development which “is about more than just the car.”

One nearby condo owner did voice concern during Tuesday’s planning meeting that the height of the towers, specifically along King William Street, will damage the “delicate fabric” that has been created in the neighbourhood.

Delta Bingo closed in 2014 and the building was demolished last fall. Kresge’s department store operated on the site from 1930 until 1994.