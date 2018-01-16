Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby girl via surrogate

Kim Kardashian confirmed on Tuesday that she and husband Kanye West, 40, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, said in a statement on her website. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

READ MORE: Kanye West raps for cancer-stricken fan moments before her death

Weighing in at 7-pounds, 6-ounces, the newest little West’s name hasn’t been revealed just yet.“They are fully prepared and can’t wait to bring their baby home,” a source told Entertainment Tonight this week.

Adding, “If they’ve chosen a name, they’re keeping it very private. They may not even have one yet – and might not choose something until they meet the baby!”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly hired a surrogate to carry third child

Both Kardashian and West confirmed their choice to use surrogacy as the reality star suffers from the condition placenta accreta, which means another pregnancy could have been life-threatening.

“This was always the plan. After the complications with the other pregnancies, they knew they wanted to go the surrogacy route for the next baby,” the source told ET.

Both parents were in the delivery room, but the birth will not air on KUWTK.

Sister Khloe Kardashian also recently announced her pregnancy and reacted to Kim’s happy announcement on Twitter: