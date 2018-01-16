Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a ‘racist Rumpelstiltskin’

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Stephen Colbert criticized U.S. President Trump, likening him to a “fairy-tale villain” during Monday night’s episode of The Late Show.

“It’s day 4 of ‘Sh**hole Gate,’” Colbert said in his opening monologue, adding that he was “confident that’s going to be bleeped because CBS has higher standards than the president.”

The host pointed to Trump’s alleged remarks in regards to Haiti and various African countries where he reportedly called them “sh*thole” countries.

READ MORE: ‘I am not a racist’: Donald Trump denies making ‘shithole’ remark

Colbert pointed to articles claiming Trump had “called friends to brag” about the comments, adding: “He’s like a toddler calling his mom to the potty, ‘Come look at the load I dropped into the national discourse.’”

He also called out Trump’s denial, in which the U.S president tweeted, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

“He’s like the racist Rumpelstiltskin,” Colbert joked, saying: “Unless ye guess my racist speech, the president ye shall not impeach.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump defends crude remarks about Haiti, African nations in private

Watch Colbert compare Trump to the ‘racist Rumpelstiltskin’ in the video above.

Late Night with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 on Global.