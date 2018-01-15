Manitoba RCMP charge teen with attacking a cab driver in The Pas

A 15-year old from The Pas was charged following an attack in a cab in the northern Manitoba town Jan. 8.

Police said a 30-year old taxi driver had picked up a passenger near Bell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. He drove the youth to Young Point road where the teen asked to be let out. Rather than paying the fare, the passenger attacked the driver, stabbed him repeatedly, stole money and took off.

Witnesses stopped to help the cabbie and called an ambulance. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP located and charged the youth with aggravated assault and robbery. He remains in custody.