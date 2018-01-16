Manitoba
January 16, 2018 4:06 am

Thompson RCMP looking for missing 17-year old

By Online Producer  Global News

Police said 17-year old Lucas Soulier was reported missing from Thompson Jan. 9.

RCMP handout
A A

RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking for help to find a youth missing from Thompson.

Police received a report Jan. 9 that 17-year-old Lucas Soulier did not return home. He had not been seen or heard from since two days prior.

Soulier is described as 5’7” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police said he may be either in Thompson or Leaf Rapids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba
Missing
Missing Teen
Northern Manitoba
RCMP
Thompson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News