Thompson RCMP looking for missing 17-year old
A A
RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking for help to find a youth missing from Thompson.
Police received a report Jan. 9 that 17-year-old Lucas Soulier did not return home. He had not been seen or heard from since two days prior.
Soulier is described as 5’7” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair.
Police said he may be either in Thompson or Leaf Rapids.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.