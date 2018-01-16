Thompson RCMP looking for missing 17-year old

RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking for help to find a youth missing from Thompson.

Police received a report Jan. 9 that 17-year-old Lucas Soulier did not return home. He had not been seen or heard from since two days prior.

Soulier is described as 5’7” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police said he may be either in Thompson or Leaf Rapids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).