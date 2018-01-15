Calgary Police Service member charged with criminal harassment, breach of trust

A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with criminal harassment and breach of trust in connection with an “alleged domestic matter.”

Investigators say the member has been put on administrative leave and the member’s status with the service is under review.

Police said in a statement on Monday the charges are related to a complaint dating back to Sept. 1, 2015.

They said the Edmonton Crown prosecutor’s office had recommended charges after consulting with CPS.

“The breach of trust charge relates to an alleged use of CPS information technology resources during the alleged offence,” the statement read.

No further details are being released to protect the identity of the victim.