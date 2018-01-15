Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme cold is heading out!

Extreme cold is heading out with a big warm up on the way for the work week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

An arctic high pressure system slid in today and punched temperatures back down to -30 with an extreme cold warning in effect to start the day.

-38 is what it felt like with wind chill in the morning with sunny skies into the middle of the day helping boost the mercury up into the mid -20s by noon.

It's a tad cool out there this morning, at -26 with a wind chill of -34 right now https://t.co/LnZ9qVZMkb #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/25Xg6CIpGQ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 15, 2018

Extreme cold warning remains in effect for Prince Albert, Melfort, Nipawin & Hudson Bay for -40 wind chills or colder ending midday https://t.co/LnZ9qVZMkb #yxe #Sask #skstorm #ypa pic.twitter.com/4QAcCHi8pz — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 15, 2018

Pure blue skies and sunshine continue into the afternoon as we warm up even further toward the minus teens for a daytime high.

Monday Night

Mostly clear conditions will stick around Monday evening as the arctic high pressure system that brought in the frigid air moves out and allows us to only dip into the mid -20s shortly before warming a bit before morning.

Tuesday

Despite the milder air moving in from the west, it’ll still feel like the -30s with wind chill as you head out in the morning.

An upper ridge will begin to build in from the west and help scoop up temperatures toward and likely into minus single digits for a daytime high under beautiful blue skies and sunshine.

Wednesday-Friday

A series of weak disturbances will spill in later this week and bring us back into the clouds with a slight chance of precipitation both Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs will also bound right up toward the freezing mark on Wednesday before likely getting a few degrees into positive territory on Thursday before falling back a bit on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The next shot of arctic air is slated to slide in this weekend, dropping daytime highs back into minus double digits by Sunday under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.

Dean Villeneuve snapped the Jan. 15 Your Saskatchewan photo in Meadow Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.