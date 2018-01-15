River Heights collision Monday lands two people in hospital

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a crash at Corydon Avenue and Waverley Street Monday morning that also caused damage to a residential property.

One of the vehicles went onto a yard and crashed into the front ramp of the house.

This was the scene near Corydon and Waverley:

Not how you want your Monday to start: a two car crash at Waverley and Corydon put a hole in one man’s wheelchair ramp – for the fourth time in 18 years. pic.twitter.com/8HLudaExRg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) January 15, 2018

The owner of that home, Kevin, said it’s not the first time this has happened.

“This would be like the fourth or fifth accident at our house. Its too bad. 18 years at this house and it keeps on happening like that. Its frustrating,” he said.

Kevin lives with his parents, who are retired and depend on the wheelchair ramp that was damaged. He said insurance will cover the cost of repair, but it’s hard on his parents while they wait for the repair to be made.

Kevin says he’d like to move, but it’s not in the budget right now.

There is no official word on what happened.

Reports from the scene said the occupants of the darker vehicle, a mother and a four-year-old, went to hospital with minor injuries.