House fire in Rivière-des-Prairies forces evacuation of family of four

A fire in Rivière-des-Prairies forced the evacuation of a family out of their home Monday morning.

The Montreal fire department received the call at 2:30 a.m. to the bungalow on Armand-Bombardier.

“From our investigation, the fire started because of the electrical outlet for the oven in the kitchen,” said fire department spokesperson Ben Martel.

“The flames spread quickly up the wall through the roof,” Martel said. “We had to fight the fire from outside.”

More than 50 firefighters were needed to fight the blaze.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. The house sustained about $50,000 in damage.