Bob Layton Editorial: Don’t blame the victim

As women are rightfully encouraged to speak up when they feel uncomfortable in the workplace, we have watched some men admit their indiscretions and resign their positions.

Others deny it even happened. Some don’t recall it or remember it differently.

But here’s an outcome I have not heard before.

It’s in the Waterloo Record, by reporter Jeff Outhit. It’s about a restaurant owner named Criss Voulcaridis, in Ontario.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting three female workers. He would pinch them or poke them or flick at their arm or elbow.

One quit her job over it and all three decided to sue.

The Kitchener judge ruled this man did not realize he was offending his female employees and gave him a conditional discharge.

Justice Colin Westman also said that if women do not speak up at the time, it can cause men not to appreciate the consequences of their actions.

He suggested a trial could have been avoided had they just told him to back off.

The newspaper article says he told the prosecutor not to look so astounded.

She replied she was astounded.

So am I – that’s why I’m sharing this.

Does it feel to you like the victim is being blamed?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.