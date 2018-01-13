Canucks snap 5-game losing streak against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks roared to life in the second period to put down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night.

Sven Baertschi, Erik Gudbranson, Brendan Gaunce, Alex Edler and Jake Virtanen each got a turn scoring goals for Vancouver.

Seth Jones and Matt Calvert each scored for Columbus, under the watchful eye of former Canucks coach John Tortorella.

"You get the bounces when you're competing." @BrendanGaunce16 discusses his tally and the #Canucks solid effort in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/8q6xR04Tfy — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2018

Four of Vancouver’s five goals were scored in the second period.

Next, the Canucks face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.