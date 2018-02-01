WATCH: 2018 Alberta Winter Games Opening Ceremonies

Hundreds of athletes will be in northern Alberta in February for one of the province’s largest winter sporting events.

The 2018 Alberta Winter Games will descend on the Wood Buffalo region from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19.

More than 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in this year’s Games, which showcases the talents of athletes between the ages of 11 and 17.

GlobalNews.ca will livestream the opening ceremonies of the event on Friday, Feb. 16 from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremonies will be held at Shell Place in Fort McMurray, Alta.