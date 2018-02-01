Alberta Winter Games

Canada
February 1, 2018 12:29 pm

WATCH: 2018 Alberta Winter Games Opening Ceremonies

By Staff Global News

An athlete competes in the Alberta Winter Games. This year's edition of the games are being held in the Wood Buffalo region.

Credit, Alberta Sports Connect
A A

Hundreds of athletes will be in northern Alberta in February for one of the province’s largest winter sporting events.

The 2018 Alberta Winter Games will descend on the Wood Buffalo region from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19.

More than 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in this year’s Games, which showcases the talents of athletes between the ages of 11 and 17.

GlobalNews.ca will livestream the opening ceremonies of the event on Friday, Feb. 16 from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremonies will be held at Shell Place in Fort McMurray, Alta.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Games
Alberta sports
Alberta Winter Games
Alberta Winter Games opening ceremonies
Edmonton sports
Fort McMurray
Fort McMurray sports
Opening Ceremonies
Opening ceremonies Alberta Winter Games
Wood Buffalo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News