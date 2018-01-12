Two pedestrians struck near McMaster University

A 72-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car near McMaster University on Friday.

The same collision involved a second pedestrian who sustained minor injuries.

Hamilton Police say the 72 year old and the 58-year-old man were crossing University Avenue just west of Forsyth Avenue South at the time.

The 60-year-old man driving the BMW sedan that hit the pair remained at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

The investigation has now turned to environmental conditions as a possible cause.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Niblock at 905-546-4753.