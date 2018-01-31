Bob Layton Editorial: Baby love

It took years of discussion with high emotions on both sides before we came up with the standards we now have for medically assisted death, and there are still many who are not satisfied.

While there have been more than 2,000 medically assisted deaths of those facing intolerable suffering with no hope of relief, some deaths may be easier to accept than others.

People in the autumn of their years may have your understanding, but there is another suffering segment of society that is still being decided upon.

Doctors are being asked about medically assisted death for their children. Some are just asking questions, others are specifically asking about assisted death.

The Canadian Press reports more than half the requests are for children under a year old.

I have long considered doctors and other medical staff to be among the most important members of society. They make life-saving decisions on a daily basis.

Life-ending decisions are something else.

How would you like to be the doctor making a decision with parents on the life of their baby?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.