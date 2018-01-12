Dozens of people still out of homes after Saint John butane leak

Officials in Saint John say they are still completing safety testing after Monday’s butane leak and that the “best-case scenario” is that some of the approximately 65 residents forced from their homes will be able to return sometime on Friday.

The leak of liquid butane was discovered in a four-inch pipe that runs to the Irving Oil Refinery from the Canaport in east Saint John.

“The pipeline leak is over. It’s been mitigated, it’s been capped and it’s safe. The leak has been mitigated, it’s been cleaned up, it’s safe,” Mike Carr, the manager of the Saint John Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), said during a media briefing on Friday.

“The problem is that we have used a very extensive flushing effort to make sure that nothing is in the sewer systems, to make sure that there is no residual that may have gone downstream because of weather.”

Carr says that until they have conclusive testing, they have to “err on the side of caution” and keep the evacuation in the Bayside Drive area in place.

He adds that EMO has contingency plans to get residents back, to re-open critical infrastructure and for turning the power back on.

“Our main goals is that once we have clear testing, then all of those plans in parallel will be executed,” he said.

Irving Oil says they will be installing a gas detection system at their terminal.

It’s still unclear when the leak began and how much liquid butane spilled.

“Part of the evidence is the discussions we’ve had with the residents here and some of those would indicate they picked up an odour the day prior, so we need to go back and have those interviews and gather all the evidence to see if we can determine (that),” said Mark Sherman, the COO of Irving Oil.

Sherman told reporters the company is “anxious to get residents back and get back to normal operations.”

He adds the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board is on site to inspect the incident, collect evidence for an investigation and to approve a formal repair on the pipe.

Meanwhile, Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford thanked residents for their patience and admitted that communication with media during the incident could have been better.

“This is an incident that is an accident. What we have to be mindful of is getting things back to where they need to be,” Clifford said.

“I do appreciate that media needed better updates at times and we’ll take some lessons from this.”