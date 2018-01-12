Ontario labour minister visits Toronto coffee shop amid simmering Tim Hortons wage debate

Ontario Minister of Labour Kevin Flynn will be meeting with workers at a local coffee shop in Toronto to discuss the province’s minimum wage hike.

The public media availability comes after protests and boycotts were held at various Tim Hortons locations across Ontario this week in response to some store franchises who decided to make cut employees’ benefits to compensate for the implementation of a $14 minimum hourly wage.

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Tim Hortons’ parent company, recently issued a statement on their website blaming the changes on “a few restaurant owners,” insisting their actions “do not reflect the values of our brand.”

Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley vowed an escalation of action if the claw-backs aren’t undone.