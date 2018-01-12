Donald Trump cancels London trip and blames Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a trip to London scheduled for next month to open a new embassy, saying he did not want to endorse what he understood was an Obama-era decision to move out of the old one.

The cancellation is a further blow to relations between the allies. More than a year into his presidency, Trump has yet to visit London, with many Britons vowing to protest against a man they see as crude, volatile and opposed to their values on a range of issues.

READ MORE: London mayor says Donald Trump not welcome in U.K. after anti-Muslim retweets

“(The) reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday.

“Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” Trump said.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The decision to acquire a new London embassy site on the south bank of the Thames was announced in 2008 under George W. Bush along with the plans to put the Grosvenor Square site in upscale Mayfair up for sale.

A pillar of Britain’s foreign policy since World War Two, the so-called “special relationship” with Washington has taken on added importance as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in 2019 and seeks new major trade deals.

WATCH: London mayor calls for U.K. to cancel Trump’s state visit

Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump after his inauguration in January last year, and they were filmed emerging from the White House holding hands. She later said Trump took her hand in a gentlemanly gesture as they walked down a ramp.

But senior British officials have been dismayed by some of Trump’s pronouncements, particularly a proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States and most recently when Trump rebuked May on Twitter after she criticized him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos.

READ MORE: Theresa May condemned Donald Trump for tweeting anti-Muslim videos, Trump replies: ‘don’t focus on me’

A Downing Street spokesman declined immediate comment.

During May’s U.S. trip a year ago, she extended an invitation to Trump to make a formal state visit – which includes pomp, pageantry and a banquet with Queen Elizabeth – by the end of 2017.

‘He’s got the message’

Many British politicians have voiced their opposition to Trump having a state visit which officials insist has not been canceled.

“Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been involved in a number of social media spats with Trump, tweeted.

“It seems he’s finally got the message.”

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018

The American flag was this month removed from Grosvenor Square where the U.S. embassy has been based since 1938 with the area known as “Little America” during World War Two, hen the square also housed the military headquarters of General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In Oct. 2008, the embassy was put up for sale and, the following year, was sold to Gulf investor Qatari Diar. The purchase price was not disclosed. In 2009, it was also given “listed” status which limits changes that can be made to the building’s exterior because of its historical significance.

WATCH: London protesters march in support of U.S. scientists against Trump policies

Woody Johnson, Trump’s appointed U.S. ambassador to Britain, told reporters last month that moving to the new site at Nine Elms reflected “the global outlook of the U.S. going forward in the 21st century: rather looking out, than looking in”.

“This isn’t just a new office, though, it signifies a new era of friendship between our two countries. President Trump wants us to work more closely than ever with the UK,” said Johnson, adding he hoped the president would attend the opening ceremony.

There had long been security concerns about the Grosvenor Square site, dating back to the late 1990s after attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says London was attacked by ‘loser terrorist’

Some local residents had opposed measures that they felt would detract from one of London’s plushest neighborhoods while others feared not enough was being done to ensure they would not be caught up in any attack.

The new embassy on the south bank of the River Thames is a veritable fortress set back at least 100 feet (30 meters) from surrounding buildings – mostly newly-erected high-rise residential blocks – and incorporating living quarters for U.S. Marines permanently stationed inside.

The $1 billion construction was funded by the sale of other properties in London.

Additional reporting by Alisitair Smout and Kanishka Singh; Writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Robin Pomeroy