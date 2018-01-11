Railway crossing traffic signs aim to improve congestion in Langley, Surrey

New railway crossing traffic signs are being installed at key road and railway crossings in Langley, Surrey and the Township of Langley to help ease congestion in the area.

The signs will be installed in the Langley and Surrey area along the Roberts Bank rail corridor, which has as many as 22 train crossings per day.

The idea behind the signs is to help drivers choose the most efficient route.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Langley, B.C.

The signs will provide drivers with real-time train crossing information, letting them know if the crossing is open or closed, and will specify the train’s location and travel direction.

“These motorist advisory signs are a great example of how new transportation technology can improve the day-to-day lives of the people who live in high-traffic, trade-oriented communities,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena in a release. “The province will continue to work with our partners when it comes to innovating beneficial transportation solutions.”