Boston bugs beware, this puppy’s coming for you at the museum

Bugs that may be infesting Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) will need to watch out — there’s a new exterminator in town.

A 12-week-old Weimaraner puppy named Riley was just hired by the museum to help sniff out bugs that could potentially damage the priceless works of art that fill the building.

READ MORE: After a rough start, this quadruple amputee therapy dog simply can’t stop smiling

According to the museum, pests are an ongoing concern for museums but the puppy will add an extra layer of protection on top of the already existing protocols in place.

Nicki Luongo, director of protective services for the museum, said because Riley is a Weimaraner it adds to the skills he can bring to the position.

“They have an amazing sense of smell he’s got a longer nose and longer ears that helps channel that smell into his nose and it just really works for them,” Luongo told NBC Boston.

People won’t see Riley on the job, however, as NBC reports he’ll stay in the conservation department and work behind the scenes.

Training will be conducted by Luongo, who is the owner of Riley, and he will work as a volunteer.

READ MORE: Owning a dog is good for your heart — study says what we all knew

But even as a volunteer, Riley will still get paid — sort of.

“He’s paid in treats and every once in awhile we’ll buy him a stuffed animal that sqeaks,” Luongo said.

It’s expected Riley’s training will take about a year.