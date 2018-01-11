Vernon Vipers owner unexpectedly passes away

The Vernon Vipers Junior “A” BCHL ice hockey team and fans are mourning the death of the the team’s longtime owner.

Duncan Wray passed away in his sleep overnight.

It’s believed he was 68.

Vernon Vipers confirming owner Duncan Wray has died. #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/S4XuUD81TQ — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) January 11, 2018

A statement from the Wray family says “Duncan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to those that knew him.”

It goes on to say “the unexpected news has come as a devastating blow and although the family is grateful for all the kind messages of sympathy, we ask that we can be left to grieve in private at this very difficult and sad time for us.”

Former Vipers coach Troy Mick said he is shocked and saddened by his friend’s passing, coming just days after the final junior game played at the Civic Arena.

Wray owned the team since 1992 and changed the name from Lakers to Vipers in 1995.

Under Wray‘s watch, the Vipers have won four national titles, seven B.C. Hockey League championships and six Doyle Cup B.C.-Alberta championships. The team won 12 Interior Conference pennants and three BCHL regular season titles since Wray bought the team.

-With files from Tom Mark