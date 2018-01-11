Dinosaurs on display at Calgary’s Mount Royal University

Two titans of the Cretaceous period are now on display at Calgary’s Mount Royal University.

The university unveiled fossils of a baby Triceratops and what is believed by some to be a young Tyrannosaurus Rex on Thursday (others think it might actually be a distinct species).

A third fossil of an early semi-aquatic mammal was also unveiled.

“I think the two dinosaurs complement each other quite well,” said Wayne Haglund, a retired professor who the university said was the driving force behind the exhibit.

“The little mammal we got was simply to indicate that this was a time in which the reptiles, especially the dinosaurs, were becoming extinct and here come the mammals sneaking up behind them.”

The skeletal casts will be on display to the public, but will also be used as a teaching aid for students in the Faculty of Science and Technology.

“We want our students to experience the thrill of discovery that comes from the opportunity to learn, interact and engage with geological specimens, rocks, fossils and minerals – all within the university,” dean Jonathan Withey said.

The fossils are part of a larger “Cretaceous” exhibit that includes a seafaring dinosaur and other extinct marine beasts.