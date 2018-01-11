Community information session to be held Friday following tragic fire in Pubnico Head, N.S.

A community information session has been organized for Friday, Jan. 12 to help parents and residents in the Pubnico Head, N.S. area deal with a devastating fatal fire that killed four children.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Two people were able to escape the burning home but four kids, all believed to be under 8, died in the fire.

The Municipality of Argyle says various professionals will be available to share information pertinent to the healing process for all community members. In particular, they will discuss how parents can support their children and each other during this difficult time.

Officials say the entire community and all those affected by the incident are welcome and encouraged to attend the information session.

The hope is that it will give the community an opportunity to come together and begin the healing process.

The community information session will be held at the West Pubnico Fire Hall starting at 7 p.m.