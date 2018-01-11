Canada
January 11, 2018 5:19 pm

Community information session to be held Friday following tragic fire in Pubnico Head, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News

Officials are still working to determine the cause of a fire in Pubnico Head, N.S. on Sunday that left four children dead.

Cory McGraw/Global News
A A

A community information session has been organized for Friday, Jan. 12 to help parents and residents in the Pubnico Head, N.S. area deal with a devastating fatal fire that killed four children.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Two people were able to escape the burning home but four kids, all believed to be under 8, died in the fire.

Story continues below

READ: Family that lost children in fatal Pubnico Head, N.S. fire ‘needs a lot of prayer’: relative

The Municipality of Argyle says various professionals will be available to share information pertinent to the healing process for all community members. In particular, they will discuss how parents can support their children and each other during this difficult time.

Officials say the entire community and all those affected by the incident are welcome and encouraged to attend the information session.

WATCH: ‘It’s never weak to speak’: First responders encouraged to seek help following fatal Nova Scotia fire

The hope is that it will give the community an opportunity to come together and begin the healing process.

The community information session will be held at the West Pubnico Fire Hall starting at 7 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Fire
Fire
Nova Scotia
NS
Pubnico
Pubnico Head
West Pubnico Fire Hall
Yarmouth

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News