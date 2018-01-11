U.S. mom outraged after fourth grader asked to list ‘3 good reasons for slavery’

A Wisconsin mom is speaking out after her son was asked for a school assignment to explain why slavery may have been “good.”

Trameka Brown-Berry posted a photo of the assignment on Facebook last week, asking, “Does anyone else find my 4th grader’s homework offensive?”

The sheet of paper asks students this question: “Give 3 ‘good’ reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons. Make notes and then put them into complete sentences on a separate sheet for presenting an argument.”

Brown-Berry’s son, Jerome, refused to list “good” reasons.

“I feel there is no good reason for slavery that’s why I did not write,” his answer reads.

The child’s assignment, which was given by a social studies teacher at Our Redeemer Lutheran School, sparked outrage on social media, with the mom’s Facebook post being shared nearly 3,000 times.

In a statement to ABC News affiliate WISN News, the school’s principal, Jim Van Dellen, said an apology letter was sent to parents, and the teacher did not explain the assignment correctly.

“We understand that, as presented, the words used showed a lack of sensitivity and were offensive,” Van Dellen said, according to the news network. “The purpose of the assignment was not, in any way, to have students argue that ANY slavery is acceptable ― a concept that goes against our core values and beliefs about the equality and worth of people of all races.”

The assignment has been taken out of the curriculum, he added.

Brown-Berry posted an update on Facebook Tuesday, thanking those who joined her in calling out the racially insensitive assignment.

“Out of a very negative situation we were able to come together as a community and stand united in support,” she wrote. “That is so beautiful, thank you.”

The mother added that the principal has indicated there will be further cultural diversity training at the school.