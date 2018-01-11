Rockets captain returns to help team win 7-4 over Chiefs

Kelowna Rockets captain Cal Foote re-joined the team Wednesday evening and scored one goal toward a 7-4 home-ice win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Foote received a standing ovation from the hometown crowd for his participation in the gold medal win for Team Canada’s junior hockey team.

Fellow Team Canada teammate Dillon Dube was sidelined due to the flu.

Kyle Topping scored twice Wednesday against the Chiefs.

Kaedan Korczak got his first goal of his WHL career, while Braydyn Chizen, Nolan Foote and Kole Lind also scored for Kelowna.

Roman Basran was relieved on net after stopping five shots in the first five minutes. James Porter’s record improves to 17-6-2-0 after stopping 23 of the 27 shots he faced.

With the win, Kelowna’s record improves to 26-12-2-1.

The Rockets travel to Seattle to play the Thunderbirds Friday at 7:35 p.m., then play the Vancouver Giants Saturday at 7 p.m.

Kelowna returns to Prospera Place Jan. 17 to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.