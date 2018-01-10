‘Too much population, too fast’: Surrey residents say proposed development will overwhelm infrastructure

Residents of Surrey’s Fleetwood area say a proposed development to turn part of the Eaglequest-Coyote Creek Golf Course into a multi-family development is short-sighted.

The development proposed by Anthem Properties would see more than 300 homes accompanied by 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

“On paper, it’s not totally unattractive, but it’s far overbuilt,” Ken McBain of the Coyote Creek Action Committee said.

Orval Baskerville of the Coyote Creek Action Committee says he is worried about traffic and overcrowding.

Nearby schools, he says, are already over capacity.

“Where are these kids going to school if they move into these developments?”

“We’re just inundated with too much population, too fast. Our infrastructure can’t keep up with it,” he added.

Steve Forrest of Anthem Properties said they plan to build “a respectful development.”

“It’s going to be a community that people love,” he said. “We’re going to be able to apply that type of design overview that meets the needs of the community.”

It’s promised that some park space will be preserved and that a new 12-hole golf course will be created.

Surrey City Council will officially see the plan for the first time on Jan. 22. A public hearing will be held on Feb. 5.

— With files from Geoff Hastings