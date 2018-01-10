Fire razes home in City of Kawartha Lakes

A fire destroyed a home in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a large structure fire on Prospect Road in the former Eldon Township, about 35 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

There they discovered the two storey residence fully involved in flames. Firefighters struggled to fight the blaze due to the house’s remote location where water access was limited.

“There was no way to do an interior attack at all,” Deputy Fire Chief Ron Raymer told CHEX News on scene. “There were no cars around at the time so we assumed there was no one home at the time.

“Crews mounted a defensive attack,” he added.

Several nearby homes have been evacuated due to possible chemicals in the billowing smoke.

Two firefighters were taken to hospital as a result of the fire.



OPP closed Prospect Road in Eldon from Eldon Station Road to CKL 8 (Glenarm Road) due to the structure fire. There was local access up to Palestine Road.

OPP closed Prospect Road between Palestine and Eldon Station roads as firefighters spent all afternoon on scene.

Two Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue firefighters were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation and exhaustion, Raymer said.

No word yet on a cause for the blaze.