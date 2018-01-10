Crime
January 10, 2018 11:47 am

Calgary man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in Canada Day attack

FILE: The exterior of the Calgary Courts Centre in downtown Calgary.

A 36-year-old man charged in a serious assault last Canada Day has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Police were called to the 800 block of McNeill Road N.E. on July 1 for reports of a seriously injured man.

The victim was found in life-threatening condition, but recovered.

The suspect, Ian Lawrence Saddleback, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to Alberta Justice, Saddleback pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Tuesday.

He will be back in court on Feb. 7 for sentencing.

