Calgary man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in Canada Day attack

A 36-year-old man charged in a serious assault last Canada Day has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Police were called to the 800 block of McNeill Road N.E. on July 1 for reports of a seriously injured man.
The victim was found in life-threatening condition, but recovered.
The suspect, Ian Lawrence Saddleback, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.
According to Alberta Justice, Saddleback pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Tuesday.
He will be back in court on Feb. 7 for sentencing.
