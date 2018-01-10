Weather
January 10, 2018 12:44 pm

Heavy snow expected for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Highway 3 Wednesday

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Coquihalla Highway on Dec. 19, 2017 when a previous snowfall warning was issued.

Drive BC
Environment Canada has issued a warning for several B.C. highways Wednesday night and into Thursday as heavy snow is expected to fall.

A Pacific front will bring between five and 15 centimetres to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler.

Snow is expected to start falling overnight Wednesday before tapering off to flurries by Thursday night.

Heavy snow on some of the highways has been responsible for multiple crashes and treacherous driving conditions.

Drivers are urged to check Drive BC before heading out on the roads and to leave extra time to get to their destination.

In December, drivers were frustrated when they were stranded for hours on the Coquihalla Highway due to the snow.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Transportation said:

“DriveBC is regularly updated with highway and road conditions, weather conditions, etc. People can also view our network of highway cameras, which now has nearly 700 highway webcam views at more than 380 locations throughout B.C., with near real-time coverage. We encourage all drivers to check DriveBC before they head out on their journeys – to “know before they go”.

