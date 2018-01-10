Winnipeg police magazine filled with ammunition lost somewhere in city

Winnipeg police are searching for a officer’s pistol magazine and ammunition that was lost.

A release from the Winnipeg Police Service said it went missing at some point between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2. The service said it happened while the officer was on duty.

The magazine is black and was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

READ MORE: Missing police shotgun found at home in Winnipeg

Police are asking anyone who finds the magazine and ammunition to turn it in to any police station or call the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.