London’s persistent snowfall makes for challenging removal

Some Londoners have been upset over how long it’s taken to get their roads and sidewalks cleared of snow this winter.

The issue came up at the end of the civic works committee meeting Tuesday when Coun. Harold Usher expressed his concerns.

City engineer Kelly Scherr says the back-to-back winter storms made it difficult for crews to keep up with the consistent snowfall. She says a break from snow this week will give them a chance to get caught up.

“It really makes it difficult to catch up on the first event when we’ve had a second, third or even fourth in a matter of 24 hours, or even 12 hours,” said Scherr, who adds they also need to take safety requirements into consideration.

“We have to give our people relief, time off, we do appreciate Londoners being patient and we are trying to get out to the streets as quickly as we can.”

There’s no significant snow is in the forecast until weeks’ end, with Environment Canada calling for snow Friday and Saturday.