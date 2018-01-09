No towers at Central Green project in Kelowna

Some Kelowna city councillors say they’re shocked and disappointed after learning from the developer that there will not be towers at the highly coveted Central Green project on Harvey Avenue.

The developer says the site isn’t suitable for towers and would cost too much and wants to continue with construction of mid-sized buildings. However, some members on council say that wasn’t part of the plan.

There had been talk of building at least two, possibly three towers.

Coun. Charlie Hodge said the proposed towers were essential to the project.

“The original plan and goal of Central Green was to have three towers along the highway, allowing for a more openness and greenness throughout the Central Green which is not very green as far as I’m concerned,” Hodge said.

Another disappointed councillor is Ryan Donn. He said towers would have offered diversity to the project.

“We still want towers. We are pushing for and asking for that we matched the comprehensive plan with what they’re going to do and we heard yesterday that they’re not,” Donn said.

But Donn is an optimist. He said council deferred a construction permit from Al Stober Construction to build another five-storey building at Central Green — one of three in the planning stages, and is hoping Stober comes back with something more appealing to the eye.

“Council is asking them to reconsider their whole plans for the next three sites, come back with staff conversations and see if we can get a better development for the next three sites,” Donn said.

Al Stober Construction issued a statement to Global News saying the issue of towers were part of a vision from when the city owned the land. It said the current approved master development plan for Central Green prescribes mid-rise development with a 12-storey maximum.