Enderby believes ride-hailing would help rural B.C.

Without taxi services and with limited public transportation, it can be challenging to travel around some rural B.C. communities.

One Enderby councillor thinks riding-hailing services like Uber or Lyft could be the answer.

READ MORE: B.C. Green Party ridesharing bill heads to Legislative committee

This week the City of Enderby made its case to an all-party committee of the legislature looking at ride-hailing, arguing if the province brings in the technology, it could be good news for small communities.

“We are really at our wits end for providing services for our community,” said Enderby city Coun. Brian Schreiner.

“There is a transit service that goes to Vernon and Salmon Arm but it doesn’t happen on the weekends [and] it only goes to Salmon Arm one day a week so we just need something. ”

Enderby also doesn’t have any local taxis.

Schreiner told the provincial committee holding hearings on ride-hailing that they need to consider the needs of rural B.C. if they bring in the service.

“It has to be reliable and safe but we want to make sure that there [are] not too many restrictions on types of vehicles [and] class of license, just make sure that it is easy for people in the community to participate,” he said.

READ MORE: Uber among stakeholders presenting to legislative committee on ride-hailing Monday

Some in Enderby welcome the idea, arguing it would help seniors travel around and allow residents to go out for a drink without worrying about how they’re going to arrive home.

However, many people Global News spoke to in Enderby said they would not personally use the service.

Still, Schreiner wants to see the province bring in ride-hailing as he sees it as another possible transportation option for rural residents with limited choices.

The committee is expected to put out a report on ride-hailing in mid-February.