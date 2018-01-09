London CEO named finalist for Canadian Innovation Award

The founder of a local London company has been named a finalist for a Canadian Innovation Award.

Voices.com CEO David Ciccarelli, along with three others, is vying for top honours in the Entrepreneur category.

Founded in 2005 by David and Stephanie Ciccarelli, Voices.com is an online voice-over company that connects businesses with professional voice talent globally.

According to the company’s website, as CEO, Ciccarelli is responsible for setting the vision, executing the growth strategy, creating a vibrant culture and managing the company on a day-to-day basis.

The other finalists include CEO of BBTV Shahrzad Rafati, Ray Reddy, founder of the dining app Ritual, and Kerry Liu, CEO of the software company Rubikloud.

Previous winners in the category include the founder of Hootsuite, Shopify and Slack.

London-based company Diply has also been named a finalist in the Media and Entertainment category.

The winners will be announced live during an awards gala and celebration at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

According to TechVibes.com, this is the seventh annual Canadian Innovation Awards (formerly the Canadian Startup Awards). The awards acknowledge outstanding startups, innovative businesses and influential individuals.