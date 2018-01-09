Apple investigated by France for slowing down old iPhones
French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Apple over revelations it secretly slowed down older versions of its handsets.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday a probe was opened last week and is led by the French body in charge of fraud control, which is part of the finance ministry.
It follows a legal complaint filed in December by a French consumer rights group that aims to stop intentional obsolescence of goods by companies.
In France, it is illegal to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product in order to encourage customers to replace it.
Apple apologized in December for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a move it said was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Lawsuits against the company have been filed in the U.S. and Israel.
